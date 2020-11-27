Over 731,000 farmers receive the OK for disbursement of advance payments for 2020 Campaign

Over 731,000 farmers received the Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture's OK for the disbursement of the advance payment for the 2020 Campaign; a total of 1.43 billion euros has been approved for payment, the Agency informs.

"The Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) informs having completed the advance payment campaign for the beneficiaries who filed a single payment application in 2020. In accordance with the Commission's Implementing Regulation (EU) 2020/531, the level of advances for direct payments and for area- and animal-related rural development measures for the 2020 Campaign has been set at up at 70 percent in the case of direct payments and at up to 85 percent in the case of support for rural development measures. Thus, 731,659 farmers or 97.85 percent of the total applicants for payments in the 2020 Campaign and who were declared eligible have received the approval for the advance payment," APIA said in a release on Friday.

The total amount approved for payment is 1.43 billion euros, of which 1.072 billion euros from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund, (FEGA), 298.25 million euros from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and 59.28 million euros in co-financing from the national budget.

Payments financed from the EAGF are made at the exchange rate of 4.8725 lei for one euro, while the exchange rate for EAFRD-funded payments is 4.7830 lei for one euro.

APIA also said that the total advance payment due in the 2020 Campaign is by 110 million euros higher compared to the advance payments granted in the 2019 Campaign (1.32 billion euros).

"As of December 2, 2020 APIA starts the final payment, as the difference between the calculated amount and the amount granted in advance for the 2020 application year. Let the farmers rest assured that APIA continues to work full throttle in order to keep approving final payments at the same sustained pace," the cited document reads.