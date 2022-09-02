Over 750,000 euros for German language education in Romania

More than 900 teachers and educators will receive bonuses to provide high-quality training in the German language as part of a funding of 753,260 euros provided by Germany to promote this language at the level of a mother tongue in public schools and other educational establishments in Romania.

According to a press statement released by the German Embassy, the funding is also designed to reduce the shortage of qualified teachers and support teams of authors who write or update modern textbooks for native German language education in Romania, told Agerpres.

By providing continuing education courses for German-speaking teachers and modern German language textbooks, the project aims to enable Romanian students to continue learning German at a native level in the future. Moreover, the young people who speak this language will be motivated to pursue a teaching career.

Ambassador Peer Gebauer says that under this project over 23,500 children and students will get German language education.

The project is implemented by Fundatia Saxonia in Brasov County. The German ambassador, Peer Gebauer and the general director of the foundation, Klaus-Harald Sifft, signed a funding contract worth 753,260 euros at the German Embassy in Bucharest on Friday.

Sifft says state schools where German is taught as a mother tongue are vital for the Saxon minority, but they are also in great demand among the Romanian-speaking population.

The project "Supporting teaching staff for German-language education in Romania" has been promoted by the German Embassy since 2015.