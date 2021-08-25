Overdue loans down 4.03 pct in domestic lei, up 10.18 pct in foreign currency in July

Overdue loans - both corporate and individual - in domestic lei amounted, in July 2021, to 4.5 billion lei, down by 4.03% compared to the amount reported in the previous month, while past due loans in foreign currency rose by 10.18%, to 1.57 billion lei (equivalent), according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Loans in lei amounted to an aggregate of 218.541 billion lei in July (by 1.99% over the value of the previous month), of which 83.791 billion lei were amounts contracted by economic agents and 129.922 billion lei loans taken by the population.

Loans in foreign currency totaled 91.908 billion lei equivalent in July 2021 (by 2.44% more than in June 2021), of which 54.798 billion lei were loans contracted by economic agents and 29.427 billion lei were loans taken by the population.At the end of July, the Bucharesters' outstanding loans in domestic lei amounted to 1.780 billion lei (1.923 billion lei in June) and in foreign currency of 646.3 million lei, equivalent (525 million lei in June).Bucharest reports total loans in lei worth 79.430 billion lei in July (78.401 billion lei the previous month), and foreign currency loans worth the equivalent of 48.320 billion lei (46.849 billion lei in June).