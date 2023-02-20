Parliament committees approve Babeanu, Grebla as permanent electoral authority chair

Iulia Andreea Babeanu and Toni Grebla on Monday received a favourable opinion from Parliament's judiciary committees for the position of chair of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

The members of the two committees issued the joint favourable opinion by a majority of votes, and now the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint plenary sitting will decide by secret vote who the next AEP chair will be, told Agerpres.

Babeanu was the pick of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) floor groups, and Toni Grebla by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) floor groups.