Parliament starts procedure for appointing Romania's candidates for position of judge at ECHR

The parliamentary procedure for appointing Romania's candidates for the position of judge at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) was started on Tuesday by the leadership of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

The start of the procedure was requested, by a letter, by the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu.

The standing bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies sent the Minister of Justice's letter to the parliamentary legal committees on Tuesday for a joint opinion.

On December 17, 2022, the term of office of the judge elected on behalf of Romania - Iulia Antoanella Motoc - will end.

The procedure for appointing Romania's candidates for the position of judge at the ECHR is regulated by Government Ordinance 94/1999 on Romania's participation in proceedings before the ECHR and the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and the exercise of the recourse right of the state following decisions and amicable settlement agreements, Agerpres.ro informs.

The procedure for selecting candidates took place between October 12 and December 8, 2021, and the list of the three proposals was approved by the Government in the sitting of December 15, 2021.

List of Romanian candidates for the position of Romania's judge at the ECHR, in descending order of the votes obtained in the Selection Committee: Sebastian Raduletu, Bogdan Iancu and Razvan Horatiu Radu, and the reserve candidates are Claudia Jderu and Mihaela Tofan.