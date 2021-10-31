 
     
Parliament to hear Ciuca gov't members Tuesday, cast confidence vote next day

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Nicolae Ciuca

At a joint meeting on Saturday, Romanian Parliament's standing bureaus decided that the ministers recommended by Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca will be heard next week, on Tuesday, by the specialist committees, and on Wednesday Parliament will cast a confidence vote at a joint plenary meeting at noon, agerpres reports.

The announcement was made by Senate Chair Anca Dragu.

"We had the joint meeting of the standing bureaus and we established that the hearings will start on Tuesday at 10:00hrs, and they will take place throughout the day, while on Wednesday at noon there will be a plenary meeting for a vote on the agenda and the team of the cabinet led by Prime Minister-designate, Mr Ciuca," Dragu said on Saturday at the Parliament House.

