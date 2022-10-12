 
     
Parliamentary Committee for Justice Laws finalises debate on the judicial organization draft law

http://www.cdep.ro/pls/parlam/structura2015.mp?idm=8&cam=2&leg=2016
gabriel andronache

The Parliamentary Committee for Justice Laws finalised, on Wednesday, the debate on the judicial organization draft law and the amendments submitted by the senators.

The head of the Committee, Gabriel Andronache, informed that the vote on the draft law's report will be given next Monday.

The Committee adopted only a few "correlation" amendments, and the draft law did not undergo significant changes compared to the form adopted in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, Agerpres informs.

After finalising the debate on the draft law on judicial organization, the parliamentarians in the Committee started the discussions on the draft law on the status of judges and prosecutors.

The Committee will formulate the reports on the three laws of Justice regarding the Superior Council of the Magistracy, the judicial organization and the status of judges and prosecutors in a separate meeting, after finalising the debates for each of the normative acts, in order to allow correlations between them, informed Andronache, at the beginning this week.

After the adoption of the reports, the draft laws will enter the Senate plenary debate, the legislative decision-making body in this case.

