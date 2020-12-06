ParliamentaryElections2020/ AEP: Electoral observation program, with the participation of several diplomats

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), has organized, on election day, an electoral program to observe the elections, with international participation from the ambassadors and other diplomatic officials of several states, as well as from the International Organization "La Francophonie".

In a release sent on Sunday to AGERPRES, AEP mentions that, due to the restrictions regarding international travel and taking into account the list of states that are in the red zone for COVID-19 infection, the program saw the invitation only of the foreign embassies in Romania and the international organizations that have regional offices in Romania.

According to the AEP, responding to the invitation were ambassadors and diplomatic officials from France, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Tunisia, Canada, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Republic of Moldova, Indonesia, India, as well as two representatives of the International Organization "La Francophonie".

"We hail the presence of Her Excellency Laurence Auer, the Ambassador of France, Her Excellency Raja Jhinaoui Ben Ali, the Ambassador of Tunisia, and His Excellency Rahul Shrivastava, the Ambassador of India," the AEP said.

They, together with AEP representatives, visited several polling stations in Bucharest, at various moments during the day, including the headquarters of the Central Electoral Bureau.

The authority took all measures to respect public health norms, both to prevent the infection of the participants, as well as the persons with which they interacted during the electoral program, the quoted source mentions.

AEP conducted a similar program for the observation of the local elections of September 27, shows the release.