National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the liberals had calculated their mandates and concluded that a "majority without PSD [Social democratic Party]" could be formed, according to AGERPRES.

"The calculation of the mandates clearly shows this political possibility and the PNL will be involved in negotiations to form a parliamentary majority," Orban said at the PNL headquarters.

He said the goal of the party he leads is to form such a majority "around the PNL".