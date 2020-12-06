ParliamentaryElections2020/ Ponta: Pro Romania will be in next Parliament; I would like vote count to be fair, transparent

Chairman of Pro Romania Victor Ponta considers that the political party he leads will be part of the future legislature, if the votes are "secured", because "small parties lose votes at the counting".

"I think the very low turnout is a question mark for all those who ran for office today. Pro Romania, from the data we have, will be in the next Parliament, with one condition: my colleagues in the polling stations to guard the votes, because the small parties, as you know, lose votes at the counting, they are being invalidates, now the fate of Pro Romania is practically in the hands of the 18,500 colleagues who are in the polling stations. I would like the vote count to be fair, transparent, because with such a low turnout, if we already have the usual counting problems, the legitimacy of the next Parliament and the next Government will be a huge question mark in a time of crisis," Victor Ponta said on Sunday evening, after the first exit-poll results have been announced.

He specified that Pro Romania has a parallel vote counting system.

"We will stay up tonight, we have a parallel counting system, (...) I think no one has an interest in something illegal occurring during this period. We will be in the future Parliament. I have to see who are the colleagues who will accompany me in the future Parliament. Starting with tomorrow we are preparing for what we have to do in the next period. (...) T thank those who voted!," added Ponta.

According to the results of the exit poll conducted by CURS - Avangarde, Pro Romania obtained 5% of the votes for the Senate and 5% for the Chamber of Deputies.