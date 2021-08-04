Last week, 50.3% of total COVID-19 cases occurred in Bucharest, Constanta, Cluj, Ilfov, Timis

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that during the week of July 26 - August 1, 50.3% of all COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Constanta, Cluj, Ilfov and Timis.

According to the weekly surveillance report, posted on INSP's website, 81.5% of confirmed cases were registered in non-vaccinated people.

71.4% of the total casualties were registered in the counties of Neamt, Bacau, Calarasi, Satu Mare and Botosani.

85.7% of registered deaths were in unvaccinated people, and 14.3% for vaccinated people with an incomplete vaccine scheme.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 1 out of 77 of all COVID-19 cases were registered in the medical staff.

86.1 of total casualties were in people over 60, and 57.5% of deaths were recorded in men. 94.6% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity, the quoted source specifies.