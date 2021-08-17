Patria Bank posts net profit higher by 27%, after first half of this year

Patria Bank posted a net profit of 6.05 million RON, after the first half of this year, rising by 27% from the same period of 2020, which came from the favorable evolution of both operational income, as well as from the contraction of operational costs which led to an operational result of 85% larger, according to the half-year Report of the bank sent on Tuesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

During the first half of this year, Patria Bank granted loans worth over 492.5 million RON, which led to an increase of the performing loans by 10%, namely 174 million RON, when comparing to December 2020. The portfolio of non-performing loans registered a marginal increase of 5 million RON (+2%).

The share of net loans in total assets is placed ad 55%, from 52% in December 2020, Agerpres informs.

The bank's total assets cumulated 3.48 billion RON, with a slight increase (1%) from the end of 2020, due to the modification of the balance sheet structure.

The credit portfolio (net value) registered an increase of 15%, or 250 million RON from June 2020 and an advance of 9% or 162 million RON, as opposed to December 31, 2020.

Patria Bank is a Romanian bank dedicated to increasing the banking degree in Romania and supporting entrepreneurs and local businesses.

The Patria Bank Group has as a majority shareholder the Emerging Europe Accession Fund Investment Group (EEAF), a private equity fund whose main investors are the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Fund, part of the European Investment Bank Group, DEG (Development Bank, part of the KFW banking Group) and BSTDB (Black Sea Trade and Development Bank).