Patriarch Daniel meets Georgian Ambassador on farewell visit

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel received the farewell visit of His Excellency Mr Nikoloz Nikolozishvili, Ambassador of Georgia to Bucharest, at the patriarchal residence on October 20, 2022.

The Georgian Ambassador thanked the Patriarch of Romania for the warm welcome at the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Bucharest and expressed his delight that the signing of the joint declaration establishing a strategic partnership between Romania and Georgia on the occasion of the official visit to Romania on October 11, 2022, by the President of Georgia, Mrs Salome Zourabichvili, was among the significant accomplishments during his tenure.

The Romanian Patriarch highlighted Georgia’s spiritual wealth, particularly the Orthodox Christian one. In this context, he emphasised the significance of nurturing and expanding religious, cultural, and economic ties between the two nations and sister Orthodox Churches, notably through promoting student exchanges and pilgrimages.

Simultaneously, His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel and Ambassador Nikoloz Nikolozishvili discussed the present issues facing Georgian communities in the diaspora as well as Georgia’s European destiny.