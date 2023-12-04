Patricia Tig retires in first round in Angers (WTA 125)

The Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig retired on Monday at the score of 7-5, 0-6, 3-2 for her in the match with the Maltese Federica Curmi, in the first round of the WTA 125 tournament in Angers (France), with total prizes of 100,000 euros.

Tig (29 years old, no. 440 in the WTA) gave up the fight after two hours and 18 minutes of play, against a 21-year-old opponent, who is ranked 330 in the world.

The Romanian received a cheque for 1,086 euros and one WTA point.

In the main singles draw there is another Romanian, Andreea Mitu, who will face the Swedish Rebecca Peterson, the seventh seed. Mitu (32 years old, no. 225 in the WTA) came from the qualifications, after defeating the French Lois Boisson (20 years old, no. 340 in the WTA), thus securing 1,086 euros and 7 WTA points.