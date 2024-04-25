Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Pensions, other legal rights related to month of May, to be paid in advance

evz.ro
pensie pensii pensia

Pensions as well as other legal rights, provided by special laws, will be paid before the Easter holidays, on May 5th (Orthodox Easter, ed. n.), the Executive decided on Thursday, after approving, in the meeting it held in Timisoara, the two normative acts that ensure the advance payment of these rights, related to the month of May, informs the Ministry of Labor through a statement posted on its Facebook page.

"The pensions related to the month of May are paid before the Easter holidays. At the request of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity initiated a draft Government Decision and a Memorandum so that the payment of pensions can be made before the Easter holidays," the Ministry said.

Thus, the National Public Pension House (CNPP) will transfer the necessary sums to the Romanian Post Office and the commercial banks with which it has concluded agreements for the payment of these rights until April 30.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.