Pensions, other legal rights related to month of May, to be paid in advance

Pensions as well as other legal rights, provided by special laws, will be paid before the Easter holidays, on May 5th (Orthodox Easter, ed. n.), the Executive decided on Thursday, after approving, in the meeting it held in Timisoara, the two normative acts that ensure the advance payment of these rights, related to the month of May, informs the Ministry of Labor through a statement posted on its Facebook page.

"The pensions related to the month of May are paid before the Easter holidays. At the request of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity initiated a draft Government Decision and a Memorandum so that the payment of pensions can be made before the Easter holidays," the Ministry said.

Thus, the National Public Pension House (CNPP) will transfer the necessary sums to the Romanian Post Office and the commercial banks with which it has concluded agreements for the payment of these rights until April 30.