Performance of UBB students: first place for study contest hosted by University of Calgary in Canada

A team of graduate students, representing the Faculty of Economic Sciences and Business Management (FSEGA) from the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) has gone up the highest step during the global study contest hosted by the University of Calgary, Canada, thus obtaining the first place in the history of the faculty at an international contest of this type, in the field of economic science.

According to a press release sent by UBB to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the team from Cluj-Napoca, formed of Borsos Andras (Corporate Financial Management, MBA, first year), Deak Peter (Business management, MBA, second year), Kelemen Kincso (Business Management, MBA, second year) and Sata Balint (Corporate Financial Management, MBA, first year) had an excellent performance during the global preliminary round, thus qualifying in the top 10 of the competition, thus winning the right of resolving a new case study in 24 hours for the Canada final competition.

The competition's finale, dubbed EnergyBowl Case Competition 2021, took place on the 17th and 18th of February, within the 10th Annual Alberta Student Energy Conference event, held by the University of Calgary in Canada.

During the final round, the team from Cluj-Napoca competed with college student teams, representing prestigious economic universities from Canada, China, India, Italy, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Netherlands and Peru. The finalist teams had the topic of elaborating a strategy for cutting pollutants for the Canadian Cenovus oil company, proving the economic and ecological sustainability of the proposed solutions, the quoted source specifies.

The solutions were presented in an online format to a jury composed of representatives of the company and specialists of the most important international business consultant companies.

"Based on the jury's decision, the contest's global victory of 2021, was awarded by the Synergy Consulting team, representing UBB, who thus won the prize worth 2,000 dollars, as well as the right to present the solutions before the top management of the Cenovus company," the UBB representatives mention.

The team from Cluj-Napoca was prepared by Professor Dr. Szasz Levente, Associate professor Dr. Gyorfy Lehel-Zoltan and Dr. Lector Racz Bela-Gergely.