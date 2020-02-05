Permanent Electoral Authority ready for local, parliamentary elections

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) is ready for the local and parliamentary elections, said, on Wednesday, the chairman Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, in a press statement.

"Last night the emergency ordinance to create the legal framework for early elections was finalized, because such a regulation did not exist, but also the setting of good things done for the presidential elections of 2019 be undertaken and applied for the Parliament elections this year as well," said Mituletu-Buica.He mentioned that among the novelties one may find the amendment of the terms in what regards early elections."The novelties would be in what regards early elections the reduction of terms, because now for on-term elections that means at least 90 days. Or, according to the Constitution, we have at the most 90 days to organize early elections. Our proposal was for at least 50 days for the electoral period, but according to the calculations it will be a little over the 50 days the electoral period for the early elections. The takeover for the vote abroad - the three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday abroad and at home only on Sundays, with the prolonging of the vote for the three days abroad and at home until 23:59, so we ensure that as many voters as possible vote. The number of MPs for the 43rd Circumscription Abroad, so that there is a higher representation of citizens with CRDS (Romanian Citizen with Domicile Abroad, ed. n.) passports in the AEP database, from two to four senators and from four to eight deputies and a series of procedures to simplify the voting process," said Mituletu-Buica.He added that, following the adopted emergency ordinance, the legal framework for early elections was also created for an interim government to be installed, at the proposal of the AEP, so that they can issue the subsequent normative acts at the level of Government Decision for the date of the elections, the calendar of organizational measures, the decision regarding the financing and possibility to grant from the budgetary reserve fund at the disposition of the Executive the money necessary for the electoral process.