Personalities from the country and abroad, decorated by Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown

Soprano Nelly Miricioiu, Archbishop of the Arad Archdiocese, Timotei, Secretary of State Luca Niculescu and the director of studies of the Royal United Services Institute in London, Dr. Jonathan Eyal, are among the personalities decorated on Tuesday by Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, at a ceremony held in the Throne Room at the Royal Palace in Bucharest.

The following personalities from Romania and abroad received a series of royal orders and decorations:

* King Mihai I Medal for Loyalty: Diana Tocitu; Corina Bedreaga; Karl-Ernst Nowak (Germany); Dorina Nowak (Germany); Ovidiu Nahoi.

* Crown Princess Margareta Medal: Anne-Marie Martin (United Kingdom).

* Order of the Crown of Romania in rank of Knight: Virgil Nitulescu.

* The Royal Decoration of the Cross of the Romanian Royal House: Secretary of State, former ambassador Luca Niculescu; Horia Tecau; IPS Timotei of Arad.

* Order of the Crown of Romania in rank of Commander: Nelly Miricioiu.

* Order of the Crown of Romania in rank of Grand Officer: Constanta Iorga; Andrew Popper.

* Order of the Crown of Romania in the rank of Grand Cross: Jonathan Eyal.

At the same time, the municipality of Alba Iulia was awarded the title of Royal City, with the mayor of the city, Gabriel Plesa, present at the ceremony.

The Royal Palace hosted on Tuesday several ceremonies awarding scholarships, patronages and royal decorations by Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown. The day will end with the traditional Royal Concert, held on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum.

At the beginning of the ceremonies, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown awarded the King Ferdinand I and Queen Maria Scholarships to students Cristian Crudu and Evelina Descalui from the State University of Moldova, as well as the King Mihai I and Queen Anne Scholarships to students Alen Luis Gabriel Olteanu (Horticulture, 4th Year) and Adelina Nedelcu (Landscape, 3rd year) from the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest and to students Victor Rotaru (Veterinary Medicine, 5th year) and Olivia Ivanuta (Agronomy, 2nd year) from the Technical University of the Republic of Moldova.

Moreover, HM Margareta granted the High Patronage certificate to the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation, extended or granted the Royal Supplier certificate to some companies and individuals from the country: Dan Coma, SC Transavia SRL; Privileg Catering Company; Sonimpex Topoloveni SRL; Ioana Sucu; Dr. Razvan Duinea; Daniel Angelescu; Doina Levintza; Always Sano; Avicola Lumina; Nespresso Romania; Caroli; Aur'a; Toscana Garden; Natural Company; Tchibo Brands.

On Tuesday evening, on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, the Royal Concert dedicated to supporting the young artists of Romania will take place, the show will be attended by Her Majesty Margareta, His Royal Highness Prince Radu and Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia.

The Royal Charitable Concert is a gala evening dedicated to artistic talent and offers the public the opportunity to get involved in supporting the new generation of Romanian artists. The concert is one of the longest-running and most successful fundraising events in Romania. Over time, more than 1,800,000 euros have been collected from sponsorships and donations.AGERPRES