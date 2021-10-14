Peter Kolcsar: We hope to turn Virginia Zeani initiative, designed in Targu Mures, into an international movement

The artistic director of the Virginia Zeani Royal Opera Festival, Peter Kolcsar, hopes that this initiative, designed in central Targu Mures to marking the figure of the soprano, to be turned into an international movement, after managing to extend it into a national anniversary program dedicated to the artist, supported by the Romanian opera houses.

"What we are doing now could perhaps recompose a legendary history from long ago. A destiny started here, in Mures, in the village of Solovastru, gained international shine. We hope to have, if not the same grace, then at least the same inspiration, so that we can turn an initiative designed here, in Targu Mures, into an international movement," Peter Kolcsar declared for AGERPRES.

Peter Kolcsar's hope of transforming this festival into an international movement comes after the initiative of the Romanian opera houses of celebrating the figure of soprano Virginia Zeani, through concerts held throughout the month of October, enjoyed positive reactions in the international press and among figures in the field.

The Virginia Zeani anniversary program debuted on October 10, at the Romanian National Opera in Timisoara, with the La Boheme show, by Giacomo Puccini and will continue, on October 16, at the Oleg Danovski National Opera and Ballet Theater in Constanta and the Brasov Opera, who will put on stage La Traviata, by Giuseppe Verdi.

Furthermore, on October 21, the Romanian Opera in Bucharest is putting on stage Norma, by Vincenzo Bellini, and the State Philharmonic in Oradea will have an anniversary concert. On October 24, the Romanian National Opera in Cluj-Napoca will play Carmen, by Georges Bizet, on October 27, the Romanian National Opera in Iasi will also present Carmen by Bizet, on October 28, the Hungarian Opera in Cluj-Napoca presents Samson and Delilah, by Camille Saint-Saens, on October 30, the Romanian National Opera in Craiova will put on La Traviata, by Giuseppe Verdi, on October 31, in the opening of the Leonard International Festival at the National Opera and Operetta Theater Nae Leonard in Galati will put on Don Giovanni, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and on December 15, the Greek-Catholic Episcopate will present an anniversary concert.