Pharma company Antibiotice Iasi reports 24% increase in 2023 turnover

Medicine maker Antibiotice Iasi reported a 24% increase in net turnover on the domestic and international market, from 484 million RON (2022) up to 601 million RON in 2023, and a net profit of 82.2 million RON, higher than the previous year, according to a company's release.

"From the total turnover related to 2023, the value of sales on the Romanian market was 382.4 million RON, 28% higher compared to the value achieved in the previous year. The increase in turnover on the domestic market was sustained mainly by introducing 12 new pharmaceutical products to the market, in line with the therapeutic trends and the expansion plan of the product portfolio, dermatological and anti-infective products intended for hospitals," informs the press release of the company.

By segment, the evolution of the company's sales in the market in 2023 (according to the Cegedim data source) reflects increases both in hospitals (20%), national pharmacy chains (15%) and in independent pharmacies and mini-chains (17%).

Last year, the turnover achieved on the international market from capitalising on finished products and active substances reached the value of 218.4 million RON, an increase of 18% compared to the value recorded in the previous year. The company has consolidated its presence in traditional territories through the products that have consecrated it over time, developing organically, but also by accessing new markets (especially from the European Union), within the framework of regional partnerships.

The export of finished products represented 132.3 million RON in 2023, an increase of 20.3% compared to 2022. Of the total exports, the market of the EU member states was a favorite in 2023, a percentage of 39% of product sales finished products coming from businesses developed in EU member states.

During 2023, Antibiotice implemented an investment programme worth 98 million RON, focused on the development of the product portfolio in order to ensure competitive medicines for both the national and international markets, the creation of new manufacturing sites, the digitisation of processes, energy efficiency projects and the production of green energy. The company obtained, last year, a financing of 25 million euros from the European Investment Bank in the form of a loan granted through the InvestEU facility, to support the investment programme.

Also, Antibiotice attracted financing through state aid for the project "Production capacity, packaging and storage of sterile products, solutions and topicals," in the total amount of 200.1 million RON, of which the state aid amounted to 85 million RON. At the same time, Antibiotice attracted co-financing from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for the "2.5 MW Photovoltaic Power Plant" project, worth 4.1 million RON.

The main producer of generic medicines in Romania, the company Antibiotice SA was founded in December 1955 and listed in the Premium category of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 1997.