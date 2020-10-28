 
     
Photo of Brancusi and his dog sells for 14,000 euros at online auction

Agerpres
Constantin Brâncuși

A photo of Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi and his female companion pet Polaire and another dog taken by Man Ray in Paris in 1890 fetched 14,000 euros in an online auction of vanguard arts held by Artmark on Tuesday evening, according to AGERPRES.

Another photo taken by Wayne Miller - "Main et maillet de Brancusi," Brancusi's hand holding a hammer, sold for 4,500 euros.

The best-selling item of the session was a mandolin painted by Victor Brauner that fetched 47,500 euros.

Among the lots selling for high prices were the works "Sirena" (Mermaid) by Victor Brauner (25,000 euros); "Taranci spalandu-se" (Female peasants washing themselves) by Max Herman Maxy (18,000 euros); four charcoal on paper works by Tristan Tzara - Simulant Tzara, Dada Nonsense, Romanian Nonsense, Normal Tzara (9,000 euros), nine "The Little Prince" lithographs by Antoine de Saint-Exupery (15,500 euros).

