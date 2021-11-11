Ploiesti hospital fire/Citu: We are dealing with an overuse of medical system; vaccination is only solution

Interim PM Florin Citu on Thursday has sent a message of condolences to the families of the victims of the Ploiesti hospital fire, specifying that, because of the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Romania is facing an overuse of the medical system, with "the only solution" to reduce pressure on the medical units being vaccination, agerpres reports.

"Unfortunately, today we have had a fire at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Ploiesti, which broke out in a COVID-19 ward. Two patients have died and a nurse has suffered burns. I am sending my condolences to the families of the two people who've died. The nurse has been transferred to the Floreasca Hospital, where she will be treated. We have activated the red plan, I have been in permanent touch with Secretary of State Raed Arafat and Minister of Health Cseke Attila, as I wanted to make sure that we have available beds for the patients, 15 of whom have been transferred. We will see what is the cause of the fire, the investigation has started," said Citu, according to a post on the Government's Facebook page.

He specified that he asked that all hospitals to get prepared for the 4th wave of the pandemic."Such tragedies must never repeat themselves. I asked that every hospital be prepared for the 4th wave, with the necessary approvals, with controlled oxygen installations. We are facing an overuse of the medical system because of the 4th wave of the pandemic and all those involved should make sure that all measures are taken for the safety of patients! And I repeat: the only solution to release the pressure from hospitals is to continue to get vaccinated," added the interim PM.A fire broke out on Thursday morning at the Ploiesti-based Infectious Diseases Hospital, which is a COVID-19 unit, and two patients have died, according to the Prahova Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.