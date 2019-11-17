PLUS's Ciolos: 88pct of the PLUS members want to continue alliance with USR

Following an internal consultation, most of the members of the PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) want to continue alliance with the USR (Save Romania Union), along with more coherence and clarity, on Sunday said in western Cluj-Napoca the PLUS Chair, Dacian Ciolos.

"88pct of the party members want a follow-up of the Alliance's project and a consolidation of the relationship between the two parties, more coherence and clarity in the way we function, and over 75pct want a clarification and decision right now, in the very next period in connection to the enhancement of the way the Alliance works," Dacian Ciolos said.

Hence the PLUS internal consultation, an "open letter to the USR and PLUS members" was penned containing three propositions.

"A single executive structure representing diversity, strengthening the already agreed upon formula at the level of the Alliance's Political Protocol, coordinated by a two-party joint vote secretary general, (...) a joint shadow-government and political programme, (...) the finalisation by February 2020 of the single candidacies' designation process for the local election, on the basis of the principles agreed upon in the Alliance's Political Protocol," the letter reads.

Dacian Ciolos aded that through this letter "we want to convey a continuation message of the Alliance's unity and cohesion construction, and not of control, since nobody wants to grab any party or alliance, and we want to continue to build together."

