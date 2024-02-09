PM Ciolacu, about Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson: I understand manipulation that dictator Putin is doing

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, in Constanta, that when Romania joined the European Union it concluded agreements on territorial sovereignty and said that he understood "the manipulation that dictator Putin is doing" in the interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

The head of the Government was asked by a journalist how he sees the statements of the president of Russia regarding Ukraine, that it is an artificial state, created with territories taken from other countries, including Romania.

"Neither you nor I will ever influence history. I understand the manipulation that dictator Vladimir Putin is doing. When Romania joined the European Union, it concluded agreements because it was obliged, like all the member countries of the European Union, to conclude agreements regarding the territorial sovereignty and borders of each state. That's why I sometimes get upset when I hear, especially when the elections are coming, that story about the Hungarians or Hungarians who come and steal our Transylvania. Everyone who is in the European Union has signed these agreements. As for how Ukraine was formed, I tell you only one thing: Ukraine is a sovereign and independent state, and the Ukrainian people are sovereign to decide their destiny, as we decide ours. The aggressor in that war is Vladimir Putin. The rest, how do we want to present history and how to restore it as it suits us? You have lost me as a customer," said Ciolacu.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu paid a visit to the Constanta Naval Shipyard on Friday, and at the end of the visit he made press statements.