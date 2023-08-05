PM Ciolacu announces checks on the correct implementation of GEO regarding the downpricing of basic foodstuffs

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, on Saturday, that the control authorities will check the shops, to ensure that the emergency ordinance capping the markups on basic products is being "correctly applied."

"Protecting the purchasing power of Romanians with low and medium incomes, the most affected by inflation, was our top priority ever since we took over the government. That's why I was happy to see that the GEO capping markups on basic products is starting to produce effects. I wanted to see with my own eyes how this normative act was applied and today I went to a Profi store in district 4 of the Capital City. The biggest decreases are in new potatoes, then in bread, cheese, flour and cornmeal," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

The Prime Minister gave assurances that the authorities will make checks for the normative act to be correctly applied.

"I assure all Romanians that, in the coming period, all authorities with control powers will verify, in all stores, that this normative act is correctly applied so that the price of the daily basket of every Romanian is reduced," added Marcel Ciolacu.