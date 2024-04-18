PM Ciolacu lays wreath at Wahat Al Karama Martyrs' Memorial in Abu Dhabi

AGERPRES special correspondent Daniel Florea reports: Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, laid on Thursday a wreath at the Wahat Al Karama Martyrs' Memorial ("Oasis of Dignity").

Wahat Al Karama is the first war memorial built in the United Arab Emirates and is located in the Abu Dhabi Memorial Park.

During the ceremony, the Romanian prime minister was greeted by His Highness Sheikh Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the vice-president of the Presidential Court for development and the families of martyrs, with the rank of minister, then he signed the book of honor.

At the end of the event, the head of the Romanian Government received from His Highness a symbolic gift, a commemorative coin.

In continuation of the visit, the prime minister will be received at the Qasr ash Shati Presidential Palace, where he will have a one-on-one meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting will be followed by the plenary meeting of the two delegations, followed by an exchange of bilateral agreements.

On Thursday evening, the prime minister will also meet with representatives of the Romanian community in the United Arab Emirates.

The prime minister is accompanied by the minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, the minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Stefan-Radu Oprea, the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Florin-Ionut Barbu, the minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Bogdan Ivan, president of ANCOM, Valeriu Zgonea, president of ANSVSA, Alexandru Bociu, president of Hidroelectrica, Karoly Borbely, director of Constanta Port, Mihai Teodorescu