PM Ciolacu meets Azerbaijani ambassador to Bucharest, discusses bilateral support

Guvernul Romaniei
marcel ciolacu Guvern

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with the ambassador of the Azerbaijani Republic to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, on which occasion they emphasised the two states capacity of fully supporting each other's projects of common interest, in the fields of economic cooperation, investments, energy and security.

"I had a grate discussions with the ambassador of the Azerbaijani Republic to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov. We are both trusting out countries' capacity of supporting such projects of common interest, in terms of economic cooperation, investments, energy and security, within the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan," Marcel Ciolacu said in a post on the X (former Twitter) page of the Government, on Monday.

