PM Ciolacu on International Youth Day: Youth energy inspires and mobilises us

gov.ro
Marcel Ciolacu

Young people are the future, and the energy of their age and the enthusiasm with which they step into life need real perspectives in order to value their potential, says Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in a message on Saturday, August 12, International Youth Day, told Agerpres.

"I'm glad that I had the opportunity these days to talk with leaders of young people, who reinforced my conviction that Romania can rely on the newer generations, on their innovative spirit and desire to perform. We feel that every time the value of young Romanians and their achievements are acknowledged internally and even internationally, but equally it is our duty to come up with solutions to the problems of their generation, and at the level of the government we keep a constant dialogue with leading associations on education issues, support and opportunities for young people," the prime minister wrote in a social media post.

He wished "Happy Youth Day !" to the young people of Romania and all over the world: "Your energy inspires and mobilises us".

