PM Ciolacu on World Refugee Day: Romanians, unprecedented solidarity since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Romanians have shown unprecedented solidarity, offering a space of safety and peace for refugees from Ukraine, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, in a World Refugee Day message, told Agerpres.

"In March 2022, I saw what terror means in the streets full of craters, looking at the bombed blocks in Bucea and Irpin. And I understood the horror experienced by desperate families, forced to flee the war. More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have elected to take up shelter in Romania, with most of them being women and children. I have also seen how, from then until today, Romanians have shown unprecedented solidarity: a generous national effort that has built a space of safety and peace for refugees from Ukraine," Ciolacu wrote in a social media post.

According to him, the Romanian people demonstrate, by what they have been doing since the start of the war in Ukraine, "support and generosity in the face of terror."

"That's why, today, World Refugee Day, is a new moment of certainty that Romanians are an example for the whole world! Through what our people have been doing for almost a year and a half, we demonstrate what support and generosity in the face of terror really means. And I learned a sacred lesson from my family: when you do something good, God will surely return the favour to you!"