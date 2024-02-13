Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

PM Ciolacu, working visit to Italian Republic, participation in joint meeting of governments, reception in audience by Pope Francis

orthodoxianewsagency.gr
Marcel Ciolacu Muntele Athos

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will pay a working visit to Rome on Wednesday and Thursday, where he will take part in the third joint meeting of the Romanian and Italian governments, organised 13 years after the previous intergovernmental summit, and will hold talks with Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni and will be received in audience by His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican.

According to a government press release, the prime minister will have several high-level meetings with Italian officials and will meet representatives of the Romanian community in Italy.

Thus, prime minister Ciolacu will hold talks with the prime minister of the Italian Republic, Georgia Meloni, and will participate in the plenary meeting of the two official delegations and in the signing ceremony of bilateral sectoral documents.

The programme of the visit will also include a meeting with the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.

According to the press release, an important component of the visit is the economic one, in which several members of the delegation will participate in the Romanian-Italian Economic Forum.

During the visit, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will be received in audience by His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican and will have a meeting with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

The press release recalls that the Romanian-Italian bilateral relationship is based on the Strategic Partnership concluded on April 17, 1997, which was upgraded to the level of Enhanced Strategic Partnership on January 9, 2008.

The third meeting between the Romanian Government and the Italian Council of Ministers aims to build on the Strengthened Strategic Partnership between Romania and Italy and further boost bilateral, European and Euro-Atlantic cooperation, the press release states.

On the occasion of the meeting, the updated Declaration of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership will be signed, which sets out cooperation priorities for the coming period based on the convergence of interests between the two countries, as well as several bilateral sectoral cooperation documents in areas such as entrepreneurship and SMEs, tourism, civil protection, the source said.

According to the press release, in economic terms, Italy has been Romania's second trading partner for several years, with a share in our country's total trade of around 9.5 percent.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.