PM Citu: Decision on bonuses and food allowance to be made in Parliament

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that the new measures considered by the ruling coalition regarding bonuses and the food allowance, granted in the public sector, will be submitted to Parliament, as the law requires.

The head of Executive explained that the emergency ordinance on reducing structural expenditures will not include measures on other bonuses and the food allowance, except for the 30 per cent increase for COVID granted to employees of the prefect's offices.

"The ordinance will not include bonuses and food allowance. After discussing the matter with our colleagues in the coalition government, we have decided that it's better to take the matter related to bonuses and the food allowance to Parliament, in order to avoid any problems like these measures being attacked and blocking us from moving on. So the bonuses and the food allowance will go to Parliament. What the emergency ordinance does include are the vouchers, the pension point and the bonus for the prefect's offices," said Florin Citu, on Wednesday, at the Victoria Palace, when asked about the situation of the increases in the budgetary system, respectively the elimination of the 30pct COVID bonuses granted to the employees from the prefect's offices.When asked, he said the increases "will be changed by law in Parliament.""Modifications will be tabled, as far as I understand, to the ordinance we approved at the end of last year, and there will be these modifications regarding bonuses and the food allowance. Last year we approved an ordinance to freeze the salaries of MPs and so on. And there, in that ordinance, I think it's 226, there, as far as I understood, these modifications were introduced as a result of a political decision," Citu said.

