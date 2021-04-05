 
     
PM Citu: June 1 - first step to return to normalcy

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Prime Minister Florin Citu proposes an inter-ministerial committee to ensure Romania's return to normalcy from June 1.

"Today I will announce the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee, under the coordination of the prime minister, to ensure, from June 1, the return to Romania's normalcy. We will start, in fact, this is the first milestone, the first step, the first benchmark we set for the return to normalcy," Florin Citu told, on Monday, a press conference held at Victoria Palace of Government.

He specified that this inter-ministerial committee will include all ministries and also the invitation of some unions and employers is taken into account.

