PM Citu: Vaccination campaign in Romania goes well

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that in Romania the COVID-19 vaccination campaign "is going well", showing that the authorities want a ramped up pace of vaccine deliveries to the country, so as to reach 100,000 people vaccinated per day.

"I say that in Romania the vaccination campaign is going well, and the estimates we have to go to 150,000 vaccines a day clearly show that the direction is good. (...) The intention to have 1,000 vaccination centers is ambitious. I'm sure it'll be attained. We need to bring more vaccines, to increase the pace of vaccine deliveries to Romania. That's actually a challenge. We are also limited by what happens in the EU, the way the vaccines are being approved and then delivered. I say: 100,000 (vaccinated) people per day, as quickly as possible," Citu said at the Victoria Palace after the Government meeting.

He said that the Government is not considering a financial incentive for those who vaccinate.

Asked if the Government would extend the state of alert that expires next week, Citu replied: "We will make a decision based on the situation at that time."