 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: Vaccination campaign in Romania goes well

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that in Romania the COVID-19 vaccination campaign "is going well", showing that the authorities want a ramped up pace of vaccine deliveries to the country, so as to reach 100,000 people vaccinated per day.

"I say that in Romania the vaccination campaign is going well, and the estimates we have to go to 150,000 vaccines a day clearly show that the direction is good. (...) The intention to have 1,000 vaccination centers is ambitious. I'm sure it'll be attained. We need to bring more vaccines, to increase the pace of vaccine deliveries to Romania. That's actually a challenge. We are also limited by what happens in the EU, the way the vaccines are being approved and then delivered. I say: 100,000 (vaccinated) people per day, as quickly as possible," Citu said at the Victoria Palace after the Government meeting.

He said that the Government is not considering a financial incentive for those who vaccinate.

Asked if the Government would extend the state of alert that expires next week, Citu replied: "We will make a decision based on the situation at that time."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.