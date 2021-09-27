PM Citu: We are analyzing measures in EU countries with impact on speeding up vaccination, we will apply them in Romania

The government will analyze the measures taken in the rest of the EU countries that have had the greatest impact on accelerating vaccination and will apply them in Romania, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday.

He was asked in a joint press conference with EC President Ursula von der Leyen and President Klaus Iohannis how the European Union can help speed up the vaccination campaign and whether compulsory vaccination of certain categories of staff can be a solution.

"When asked how the European Union could help - it helped a lot by having access to the vaccine at the same time as all the EU countries. We had a discussion today with Ms. President [of the European Commission - ed.n] about the vaccination campaign in Romania. There are several options in the EU and as you know, we are also taking these options into account in order to accelerate the vaccination campaign. We have seen an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated during this period. We have always said that the only solution to overcome the pandemic is vaccination. Any other measure will only slow down, but will not eliminate the pandemic. We are looking to see which are the measures that had the biggest impact in the rest of the European Union countries and we will use them here as well," Florin Citu explained.AGERPRES