PM Ciuca announces fiscal environment optimization analysis by Finance Ministry due in two weeks

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Finance Ministry will present in two weeks an analysis on the optimization of the fiscal environment, making it clear that there will be no changes in the taxation system this year.

"In the coalition discussions we had yesterday afternoon, we decided that the Finance Ministry should carry out an analysis of the fiscal environment, which will be subsequently debated with the representatives of the specialist institutions, of the business environment and of the associative milieu, seeking measures to optimize the tax environment. In the current context I don't think we should talk about new taxes or other measures. We will announce the measures once the Finance Ministry finalizes the analyzes and debates wrap up. The deadline for the analysis is in two weeks, debates are next," Ciuca said after participating in the Romanian Business Leaders Summit 2022.He insisted that there will be no change in the tax system this year."There won't be any new taxes. All we have to do next is to find solutions to achieve this fiscal optimization. As we have just sat down with the business milieu, we cannot raise for discussion taxes imposed overnight and which would have a negative impact on business plans," said the Prime Minister.Nicolae Ciuca also mentioned that the government will consider measures for vulnerable people to be further protected. AGERPRES