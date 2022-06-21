 
     
PM Ciuca: David Popovici - the newest name of the golden book of Romanian sport

ciuca ppe

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated young David Popovici on Monday evening for his performance at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

"David Popovici is the newest name in the golden book of Romanian sport. At only 17 years old, our young man won the final 200-metre freestyle race, at which he also set a new world record for juniors. Congratulations, David," the Prime Minister wrote on his Facebook page.

David Popovici won the gold medal in the 200 m freestyle on Monday evening at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, with 1 min 43 sec 21/100.

AGERPRES

