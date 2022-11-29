PM Ciuca discusses with British ForMin about strategic partnership between the two countries

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, James Cleverly, the two high officials focusing on the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"I recently had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Great Britain. It was a very good opportunity for us to analyze the security situation and the development of the strategic partnership between Romania and Great Britain. Also, a draft is being worked on to modify and complete this strategic partnership. There are a whole series of common lines, through which we bring more consistency to this bilateral relationship. Of course, beyond the components of external relations, security and defence, the cyber component and the economic one and investments, we also discussed other aspects that are very well aligned with the security challenges and the economic challenges that we can solve together," Ciuca informed, at the beginning of the Government meeting on Tuesday. AGERPRES