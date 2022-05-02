PM Ciuca encourages youths to design future in Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sends a message on the occasion of the National Youth Day, congratulating new generations for their civic spirit and solidarity.

"You are a real source of inspiration, optimism and the main resource of our country and the society we are all part of. I encourage you to design a future for yourselves in Romania and use your courage, perseverance and creativity to reach your aspirations here, in country," said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

He emphasized that youth represent the present, the future and the hope of Romania. Furthermore, he thanked youths for ideas, initiatives and implication.

"A European Year of Youth, 2022 offers the occasion to mobilize our energies at the level of the entire Union, which gives us a chance to study, work and travel in full freedom. The first thing I notice when I work with youths is the strong motivation to come with simple and innovative solutions to the problems we all face, either in society or administration, at the job or in various life situations," the Prime Minister added.

AGERPRES