PM Ciuca: Eugen Simion - philologist who transformed love for Romanian language into essence of life

Academician Eugen Simion will remain the vocation philologist who transformed his love for the Romanian language and literature into the essence of his life and purpose in this world, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday.

"Romanian culture is today in mourning for Eugen Simion, outstanding literary historian, academic and a landmark of Romanian society. President of the Romanian Academy between 1998 and 2006, the exceptional professor Simion represented an element of balance for contemporary culture and a source of inspiration for the people of letters. Eugen Simion remains the vocation philologist who transformed the love for the Romanian language and literature into the essence of his life and purpose in this world. May God rest him in peace!," reads a message that the prime minister posted on the Facebook page of the Government.

Eugen Simion died on Tuesday at the Elias University Hospital, at the age of 89. AGERPRES