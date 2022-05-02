PM Ciuca forwards two ministerial picks to President Iohannis for approval

On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent to President Klaus Iohannis for approval his picks for the holders of the European investment and projects, and research, innovation and digital transformation ministerial portfolios, Agerpres.ro informs.

Ioan Marcel Bolos is recommended for the office of minister of European investment and projects, and Sebastian Burduja is recommended for the office of minister of research, innovation and digital transformation.

The Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) decided on April 21 to nominate MP Sebastian Burduja for the position of minister of research, innovation and digital transformation, and Marcel Bolos for the position of minister of European investment and projects.