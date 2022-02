PM Ciuca: Government close to finishing support measures in Energy sector

The Government is close to finishing measures for protecting the population and the economy from the price evolution of electricity and gas, following that they will be announced on Thursday, after a new meeting of the inter-ministerial committee for energy, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, before the beginning of the gov't sitting.

"We are close to finishing the package of measures at the level of the Government in order to continue actions for protecting the population and the economy from the price evolution for electricity and gas. We carried out tests at the Ministry of Energy, Finance, Environment, Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, and of course meetings and discussions within the inter-ministerial committee. We also had meetings within the ruling coalition. The measures being mostly finalised, tomorrow we will carry out a new meeting during the inter-institutional committee, after which we will communicate these measures, which, again, will ensure a set of mechanisms, so that protecting the population and the economy to be done for a longer period of time," Nicolae Ciuca declared. (AGERPRES)