PM Ciuca: Gov't assuming responsibility on special pension law, last option considered

Prime Minister Ciuca: Gov't assuming responsibility on special pension law, last option considered.

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, said on Monday that the Government assuming responsibility on the special pension law is the last option considered, told Agerpres.

"We are not leaving anything behind, because it is a matter of responsibility that we all assume. The option of taking responsibility is, in my view, the last one. Otherwise, as we have negotiated on every law and as they have been passed and debated in Parliament, that seems to be the best option," said Ciuca, before attending the Congress of Senior Liberals.

He was asked if he was considering the government taking responsibility on the special pension reform.