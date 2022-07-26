PM Ciuca: Gov't treats financing and development of water sector as a priority

The government treats the financing and development of the water sector as a priority, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Tuesday, during the first meeting of the inter-ministerial working group established to ensure the integrated approach to financing for the water-canal sector and monitoring of the fulfillment of the specific conditions requested by the COM in the context of the case no. 2018/2109, informs the Executive.

"We need to manage these investments more efficiently at the national level. The platform you are a part of will provide the opportunity for government institutions and local authorities to collaborate and coordinate their efforts, making the most of the opportunity offered by European money and offering Romanians living conditions at the standards necessary for a civilized life. This approach is the most appropriate to support the coherence of the dialogue that Romania has with its partners from the European Commission on topics such as water and the environment. The water-canal sector represents one of the most important sectors for the quality of life of Romanians and for the development of the Romanian economy. The Government of Romania treats the financing and development of the water sector as a priority. Bringing the coordination of this Inter-ministerial Working Group to the core of the Government represents a first signal in this sense," said the Prime Minister, quoted in a press release of the government.

The objectives of the working group are the exact identification of the situation regarding the degree of compliance with the provisions of the Council Directive no. 98/83/EC on the quality of water intended for human consumption, of the Council Directive no. 91/271/EEC on the treatment of waste water and the actions to achieve the compliance targets, including the necessary financial resources, the responsibilities and the time period necessary for their implementation.