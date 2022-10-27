PM Ciuca: Increasing traffic capacity of Sulina Canal must be accomplished by year-end

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed on Thursday in Brussels with European Transport Commissioner Adina Valean about the importance of completing the projects aimed at increasing the traffic capacity of the Sulina Canal.

"In the Danube Delta, the Sulina Canal is of particular interest, ensuring and increasing its traffic capacity (...) is a goal that must be completed by the end of the year, by providing the necessary documents for approval, so that the project is eligible for all the financial facilities and receives the necessary money," Premier Ciuca told a press conference at the end of his two-day visit to Brussels.

He mentioned that Romania's projects under the Connecting Europe Facility Program were also reviewed at the meeting with Commissioner Valean.

"Developments in railway transport and the continuation of the project for connecting the eastern city of Constanta to Bucharest, Brasov, Sighisoara with the western border by a northern and a southern route were also highlighted, as well as the continuation and completion of the Timisoara - Caransebes - Drobeta-Turnu Severin - Craiova - Bucharest rail transport project, with two connections from Bucharest to Giurgiu, and the continuation of the project for the construction of the second Danube bridge, the electrification of the Craiova - Calafat railway, thus linking the Romanian to the Bulgarian electrified railway component," the Prime Minister explained.

According to him, aspects regarding the development of road transport infrastructure were also approached, with emphasis on the continuation of the second stage of the Fast Danube Project.

"The first stage was completed. We must continue coordination and cooperation with the Bulgarian side, so that we devise a joint project for the second stage and thus ensure the continuity of this project," Nicolae Ciuca said. AGERPRES