PM Ciuca: Investments become a more important component than consumption in building state budget, growing economy

Investments have become a more important component than consumption in the composition of the state budget and in growing the economy, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, while showing that, according to indicators, in the third quarter of last year, investments contributed 3.8% to the GDP growth, and consumption 2.5%, told Agerpres.

"Beyond these figures, the situation can be observed by walking around the country and looking at how industrial, commercial or residential constructions have become a very visible field, generating jobs. To these private investments are added those of the government and based on European funds, which constantly bring public infrastructure improvements in almost every field, from highways and railways to hospitals and schools," Nicolae Ciuca wrote, on Tuesday, in a post on his Facebook page.

The head of Executive emphasizes that the time has come for Romania to behave as a country that deserves its place in organizations of states with advanced economies, such as the EU or the OECD.

"Now, investments are becoming the engine of economic growth, and this shows that Romania has become interesting for international investors, who see us as a performing, profitable and stable market. The transition from an economy based on consumption to one based on investments is one of the most important achievements of the government I lead," said Ciuca.