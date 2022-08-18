Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: Kelemen Hunor's explanation allows safeguarding of political stability and functioning of the coalition

The explanations given by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader Kelemen Hunor regarding Viktor Orban's speech in Baile Tusnad allow "the safeguarding of political stability and the functioning of the governing coalition", Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a press conference on Thursday in Sinaia.

Nicolae Ciuca mentioned that the leader of the UDMR gave explanations, in the last meeting of the coalition, regarding the statements of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, made last month at the Summer School in Tusnad.

"It was a commitment of ours, of all of us, to ask the UDMR leader, Kelemen Hunor, for explanations. The explanations included three main points. The first was that he did not participate in that activity, the second - that he could not be blamed for what others said and the third point, it was about elements, nuanced comments that he will personally explain. What is important and I think needs to be communicated is that from the discussions we had it was very clear that neither he nor the UDMR are moving away from Euro-Atlantic democratic values and principles. (...) It is an explanation that at the moment allows us the safeguarding of political stability and the functioning of the coalition," said Nicolae Ciuca.

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on July 29, that there is a need for public clarifications from the UDMR in the context of the speech given in Romania by the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, but also for a clarifying discussion within the coalition.

According to Iohannis, "no one in Romania wants to cause a governmental crisis because a high-ranking foreign dignitary gave an erroneous speech.

The leader of UDMR, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, told AGERPRES that there should be no discussion about a crisis facing the governing coalition, because the Union has fulfilled all its obligations so far assumed with its partners, while the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, never spoke of either Romania or the Bucharest authorities while he was paying a visit to the Tusnad resort.

Kelemen Hunor reiterated the "extremely clear" position of the UDMR condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

According to the leader of the UDMR, there have been and there will probably be in the future, too, disputes in the European Union, but this does not concern the governing coalition, its cohesion.

AGERPRES