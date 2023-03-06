PM Ciuca - meeting with representatives of Mass Global Energy, buyer of Mintia Thermal Power Plant

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, with representatives of Mass Global Energy Rom, the company which acquired the Mintia Thermal Power Plant. On this occasion, the investment plan worth over 1 billion EUR, which will transform the thermal power plant into the largest and most efficient gas-fired electricity production capacity in the European Union, was presented, according to a Government's release.

"In this sense, the most modern technologies will be used, which will allow, in accordance with the European taxonomy, the production of at least 1,500 MW. The first stage of the investment will be completed within 24 months, and the project will reach full maturity in 36 months," the release informs.

At the same time, the plant's components will be prepared for the transition to new energy production technologies, based on hydrogen.

"Our natural resources represent an important asset, especially in this period, when the need to ensure the energy security of the country is amplified by the imbalances generated by the Russian military aggression on Ukraine. Romania needs to make the most of its gas reserves, and the Government has already taken important steps in this regard. Gases from the Black Sea, which can currently already provide ten percent of the annual domestic consumption, will transform, in the coming years, our country into one of the largest gas producers from the EU. The Mintia plant, which will use gas as a resource to produce electricity, will be able to fully benefit from these resources, so that we can consolidate, on the one hand, our electricity production, ensuring domestic consumption, but also to be able to export it, helping the Republic of Moldova and our partners from the European Union," said Prime Minister Ciuca, quoted in the press release. AGERPRES