PM Ciuca meets Speaker of South Korea's National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, discusses strengthening of bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with Speaker of the Republic of Korea's National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, during the official visit he is paying this week to the Republic of Korea, the dialogue being focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, told Agerpres.

"Important dialogue with the Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo to attain our Strategic Partnership goals. We are determined to strengthen Romanian-Korean bilateral cooperation, harness the full economic potential and encourage energy sector investment," Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Wednesday, on the Government's Twitter page.

Within the official visit he pays to the Republic of Korea, the Executive head will have a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo and carry high-level talks on topics of interest in the area of economic cooperation, with an emphasis on energy, investments, education and defence industry.

PM Nicolae Ciuca is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, Education Minister Ligia Deca, Research, Innovation and Digitization Minister Serban Burduja, Economy Minister Florin Spataru, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, head of S.N Nuclearelectrica S.A. Cosmin Ghita, alongside a parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu.