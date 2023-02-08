PM Ciuca: On Thursdsay we are marking one year since initiating Romania's accession to the OECD

Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is one of the most important country projects for the current government, alongside a series of commitments undertaken within the PNRR, with the Executive to mark, on Thursday, through an event, one year since the start of this process, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"Among our efforts to implement reforms, besides those included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, there is our country project and our accession to the Economic Cooperation and Development Organization. Tomorrow, the Government is the host of such an event, through which, basically, we are marking one year since the visit that the Secretary General of the OECD paid to our country and basically gave us the news of the start of our OECD accession journey. Last summer we received the road map. We also went to Paris and submitted the initial memorandum by mid-December, as we were supposed to. However, we need to work even harder from now on," said Ciuca, at the beginning of the Government meeting.

He emphasized that all the clarifications included in the memorandum must be answered, and by carrying out the reforms at the institutional and governmental level, the OECD standards should be met and Romania should become a full member of the organization.

"As such, we maintain this double approach to reforms through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and through the process of accession to the Economic Cooperation and Development Organization," the PM said.