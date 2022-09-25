PM Ciuca on Village Day: We will continue to improve the lives of people in rural communities

The Government will continue through its actions to improve the lives of people living in the countryside, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday, on the Romanian Village Day.

"The fact that today we celebrate the Day of the Romanian Village, as a result of a legislative initiative of the National Liberal Party, is not only a symbol of respect, but also an implicit commitment that we will continue through our governmental actions to improve the lives of the people who live in your communities. The funded programs from national and European funds intended for projects to modernize transport infrastructure, schools, sanitary networks, water supply and connecting citizens to energy networks are important opportunities that we capitalize on for the development of rural communities and to reduce the differences between the village and the city", reads the message posted on the Facebook page of the Government.

Prime Minister Ciuca urges young people to remain open to the knowledge of perennial values, crafts and national traditions. The "lesson of wisdom, modesty and balance" represents a "guide" to successfully pass the current difficult period, being more supportive, he added.

"With wisdom, modesty and balance, the Romanians from the village knew, from generation to generation, to arrange their lives in accordance with ancestral traditions, with the rules of morality, remaining open to learning and knowledge. If today the young people enjoy the heritage of Romanian spirituality is grateful to the village communities, who have consolidated our national identity. I encourage the young generation, regardless of where they choose to live, to remain open to the knowledge of perennial values, crafts and national traditions. And today, as always, the Romanian village illustrates the deep history of countries and it is the identity mark that makes Romania shine through diversity in the great European family", the prime minister emphasized.